“At MakeMyTrip, we are always looking to use innovative technology to make travel seamless and hassle-free for all our customers. We are using Freshchat to solve for our customers’ needs with precision, in real time. It has ensured our customers receive prompt personalized experiences, and has also brought in operational efficiencies that make assisted buying extremely scalable.”

Rajesh Magow Co-Founder and CEO-India MakeMyTrip