Engage proactively with those who matter with contextual and timely messages. Let the bot kick in to capture leads, validate and qualify responses, and auto-upload them into your CRM. Customize bot messages to set the right expectations.
With events timeline, user information, and social profiles, know who you're talking to and what they are up to. Bring in information from external tools like CRM or order management systems for more context.
Talk to your users before it’s too late. Set up in-app campaigns to onboard and educate new users, or retain and re-engage lapsing customers. Send announcements, get feedback, and share product best practices right inside the product to close the loop effectively and maximize impact.
“Freshchat delivers a brand new chat experience that seems to have found a great balance, between messaging & self-service, in a way that makes sense for the customer AND the business.”
“At MakeMyTrip, we are always looking to use innovative technology to make travel seamless and hassle-free for all our customers. We are using Freshchat to solve for our customers’ needs with precision, in real time. It has ensured our customers receive prompt personalized experiences, and has also brought in operational efficiencies that make assisted buying extremely scalable.”