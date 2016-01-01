This isn’t how sales emails should be.
The way we buy has changed. Then why are we selling like the way we used to in the ‘90s? Generic, sales-y emails that are cold as ice. We live in an era of personalized Coke bottles and tailored movie selections, then why are our emails still dated and generic?
Well, not anymore, With Sales Campaigns you can now create, send and track perfect, personalized outbound campaigns that help you start meaningful conversations with your customers. Define your audience, choose between activity-based smart campaigns and time-bound classic campaigns, pick the email to be sent from a list of templates, set up delivery timelines, create a killer first impression, and close more deals.
In 2016, we set out to build the Outbound Sales Development function at Freshworks. We were using multiple tools, and had no single source of truth about our leads. That’s when we turned to the Freshsales team. The SDR team asking for Sales Campaigns was further validation that we needed to build sales campaigns within Freshsales as a native feature. Post the adoption of sales campaigns, the outbound team saw an increase in demo setup requests by 300% and conversions by over 200%, all while saving a whopping $30,000!
Identify potential customers, develop a database of prospects, systematically communicate and drive meaningful conversions.
Effectively nurture relationships with your prospects at every stage of the sales funnel and through every step of the buyer’s journey.
Create customized product onboarding email sequences and enable your users to hit the ground running.
Stay engaged with your customers using consistent, targeted emails and establish real, valuable, long-term relationships.
Deliver maximum value to existing customers and fast-track revenue growth with intelligent and well-timed upsell email campaigns.
Multiple product lines? Make email campaigns your ally in maximizing your current customers’ revenue potential by up-selling and cross-selling to them.
“Sales Campaigns has allowed us to easily re-engage prospects who have become unresponsive. It allows us to follow-up with a large number of people who are qualified buyers but not yet ready to purchase, all without leaving the CRM.”
“Sales Campaigns is perfect for inbound and outbound sales emails. We have the flexibility to choose between Classic or Smart campaigns. With Sales Campaigns, and website and in-app tracking integrated, Freshsales doubles as a powerful CRM and marketing software.”
“Freshsales helps us manage all our sales activities with just one tool. The inbuilt Sales Campaigns feature is very easy to use and offers smart features. We have been able to easily automate and scale our email campaigns and improve our sales conversions.”
“Sales Campaigns has enabled my team to have more control through automation over our outbound lead prospecting strategy, nurture leads more efficiently, and form better synergy between marketing and sales. As a result of using Sales Campaigns, we have experienced an increase in leads by 12%, and this is only the beginning!”